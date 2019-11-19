Pets & Animals

Quest cat food recalled over possible salmonella contamination

By ABC7.com staff
A Utah-based cat-food company has issued a nationwide recall over possible salmonella contamination.

Go Raw is recalling its Quest brand two-pound frozen bags of beef cat food.

The recall was put into place after a sample tested positive for salmonella.

Health officials say cats are not the only ones at risk. So are humans who handle the food.

To find out if your cat's food is affected, check the UPC codes on the FDA's website.

Consumers can also call the company at (801)432-7478, Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. MST.
