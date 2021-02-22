Pets & Animals

NC Zoo helps Polar Bear conservation

By Patrick Nagle
Asheboro, NC -- The NC Zoo is a wonderful place to see many animals and the polar bear is one of its main attractions.

With its popularity, the NC Zoo has become an ambassador for the polar bear and has teamed up with the 'polar bear international' to help spread awareness. There have been efforts to help increase the population of polar bears in the wild.


Nakita and his friends are not able to contribute to the repopulation of the polar bear habitat, but they are here to help people understand that there are things we can do to make a change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnczoobearnc zoolocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Calif. COVID-19 cases down because of several factors
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give update on CA's vaccination efforts
Nurse caring for COVID patients in CA has memorabilia stolen
Supreme Court won't halt Trump taxes turnover to NY prosecutor
Nearly 30,000 Macs reportedly infected with mysterious malware
Some LA County school districts begin reopening
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry help damaged women's shelter in Dallas
Show More
Protesters call for boycott of parent company of Ralphs, Food 4 Less
LAUSD parents planning Zoom blackout to call for schools to reopen
Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses
Vaccinations to resume in LA after weather delays
Teen hospitalized after shooting in South Los Angeles
More TOP STORIES News