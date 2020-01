BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California is officially on eagle watch after Jackie, the famed Big Bear bald eagle, has laid her first egg of 2020!The majestic bird who lives in the San Bernardino National Forest laid her egg Wednesday night.[Ads /]Viewers tuned in to Friends of Big Bear Valley's eagle nest camera kept a close eye after they noticed she stayed in the nest instead of leaving for the evening.Officials say the incubation period usually takes about 35 days after the first egg is laid, which would mean the first chick is expected to hatch around Valentine's Day.A second egg is expected to be laid in about three days.