Pets & Animals

Nursery dog comes out of retirement to help raise cheetah cub at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI -- A dog came out of retirement to help raise a baby cheetah at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Blakely, an Australian Shepherd, spent years at the zoo caring for foxes, wallabies, tigers, warthogs and, yes, even cheetahs.

Blakely retired in 2017, but when a mother cheetah at the Cincinnati Zoo lost all of her cubs but one, Blakely was called on once again.

Mother cheetahs will stop producing milk when they don't have enough cubs. So zoo officials had to take the lone surviving cub and take care of its nutritional needs.



The thing zookeepers could not do was teach the cub social skills and good manners--two things Blakely excels at teaching.

Blakely will work with the cub until it is healthy enough to move out of the care center. At that time, zookeepers will likely bring in a puppy to serve as the cheetah cub's surrogate sibling.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsohiozoodogscatsdog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Paso shooting: 20 dead, dozens injured: LIVE COVERAGE
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Castaic area brush fire near 5 Freeway grows to 150 acres
Jail escapee takes witness stand in kidnap, torture case
10,500 remain without power in OC; flights resume at airport
3 dead, 1 other injured after bluff collapses at Encinitas beach
August 2 is Sesame Street Day in Los Angeles
Show More
Mother-daughter duo accused of O.C.'s largest case of housing fraud
Art or retaliation? Emoji war brewing in Manhattan Beach
Trump says California is a disgrace to the country
SoCal homeowners being dropped by insurance companies because of fire risk
LAPD conducts raids, arrests 3 suspects in officer's fatal shooting
More TOP STORIES News