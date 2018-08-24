Firefighters and police in Huntington Beach saved the lives of a dog and cat after a house caught fire Wednesday.Huntington Beach firefighters quickly doused the house fire but found two pets inside the burned home.Special CPR masks designed to fit a pet's face were used to save the dog and cat.The homeowner was away at work at the time.The Huntington Beach Fire Department posted photos of the rescue on its Facebook page."This is a prime example of your public safety partners working together to make a difference!" the department wrote."Pepper," the dog, and "Little Girl," the cat, are doing well and are back with their owner.