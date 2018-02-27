An Irvine woman and her 11-year-old son came face-to-face with a mountain lion.The close encounter occurred last week just outside their home on Charleston behind Irvine Boulevard.Danielle Deming says her son was putting away his bicycle, when she noticed the mountain lion in their backyard. Deming called animal control and alerted her neighbors.She took photos of the cat as it prowled between her and her neighbor's yard. The animal was said to be a 3-year-old male weighing about 110 pounds.Animal control officers responded and shot the feline with a tranquilizer dart and eventually released it back into the wild.