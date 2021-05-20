Pets & Animals

Official design revealed for wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway to save mountain lions

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- We're getting a first look at the official design for a wildlife crossing bridge over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.

The overpass will give wildlife a way to move safely across wilderness areas.

It aims to help save our endangered mountain lions, as well as other animals that live in the Santa Monica Mountains and Simi Hills.

A wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills to help mountain lions and other animals move safely across wilderness areas received a $25 million conservation challenge grant to help break ground on the bridge.


Several animals have been killed trying to cross that freeway.

This is expected to be the largest wildlife crossing in the world - spanning 210 feet over 10 lanes of highway.

The bridge recently received a $25 million conservation challenge grant from philanthropist Wallis Annenberg and the Annenberg Foundation to help break ground on the wildlife crossing.

Construction could begin as early as this fall.



The fundraising campaign to create a wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills to help the mountain lion population has reached the $18 million mark, putting the groundbreaking within sight.



Southern California officials have announced plans for a highway overpass for wildlife, saying that they aim to break ground in 2021. ABC7 has obtained some preview footage of what it might look like from Utah's equivalent "Critter Bridge."



City News Service contributed to this report.
