Pets & Animals

Ohio man brings llama as a guest to his sister's wedding

An Ohio man brought a llama dressed in a tux to his sister's wedding as a part of a five-year-long joke.

The bride, Riva Weinstock, appeared to be unamused. Her reaction to the well-dressed wedding crasher was caught on camera and seen around the world.

Mendl Weinstock says it started when his sister began talking endlessly about her future wedding during a car ride with some friends.

So he blurted out that if he had to go, he was bringing a llama with him.

He kept his promise.

Mendl rented a llama, named Shockey, for $400. He even had a custom tuxedo made.

Although the llama had to stay outside the wedding hall, Riva's friend was in on the joke and placed two inflatable llamas at the sweetheart table.

Riva says her brother definitely made her wedding memorable, and that she's already planning her revenge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsohioinstagram storiesweddingwedding crashers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State of emergency declared in LA County as 6 new coronavirus cases confirmed
WB lanes of 60 Freeway closed in Chino
California election live results - see full list
California Primary Election 2020: Live updates
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Super Tuesday: Bernie Sanders leading in California primary
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Show More
Fate in jeopardy for Prop. 13, $15 billion school bond
2 coronavirus cases reported in Orange County
Protesters interrupt former VP Joe Biden's speech in LA
Chapman University to make test scores optional for admissions
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
More TOP STORIES News