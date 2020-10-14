Creek Fire

Owl flies into helicopter while making water drops over Creek Fire

Pilot Dan Alpiner snapped a photo of the bird, which was shared on Sky Aviation's Facebook page. (Dan Alpiner)

FRESNO, Calif. -- Firefighters doing water drops over the Creek Fire had a surprise visitor enter their helicopter cockpit on Monday.

Dan Alpiner is a pilot with Sky Aviation, an aircraft charter company based in Wyoming that has aircraft and crew members taking on the wildfire burning in Fresno and Madera counties.

While conducting flight over the fire, Dan spotted an owl that had flown through the window of his helicopter and was looking straight at him.



Alpiner told Action News, at first, he was a little concerned the owl may start flying around the cockpit, but it just sat there as he continued making his water drops.

He snapped a photo of the bird, which was shared on Sky Aviation's Facebook page.

A few minutes later, the owl flew out. Alpiner said it was a once in a lifetime experience.

"It's unheard of to have it enter while the (helicopter) is in-flight," he said. "It's an unexplainable and magical miracle for it to stay with you for several water drops, then leave just as it arrived - safe and unannounced."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfresno countymadera countywild animalshelicoptercreek fireanimals
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Trump slams CA forest management during 1st debate amid wildfires
Newsom announces plan to phase out all new gas-powered cars
Newsom gives update on EDD's 2-week reset
Yosemite National Park to close due to hazardous air quality
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County seeing a rise in workplace COVID outbreaks
Another jet pack reported over LA skies
DEA shows off big haul of meth seized in Inland Empire
Dodgers score 11 runs in 1st inning during NLCS Game 3
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
Brush fire burning in cemetery in Chatsworth area
Social Security checks to increase in 2021
Show More
LA City Council approves LAPD reform plan
Firefighters save homes from fast-moving brush fire in Newhall
Los Angeles relaxed parking enforcement ending
Marine relieved of command after deadly SoCal sinking
More than 1.5M Californians have already cast mail-in ballots, state says
More TOP STORIES News