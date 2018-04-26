The owner of a dog is frantically searching for their beloved pet after she vanished during a car crash on the 60 Freeway.Jason Alvarez said a hit-and-run driver rammed into the back of his vehicle around 1 a.m. Wednesday near the 710 Freeway interchange. His car spun and some windows shattered.In the chaos, his dog Panda was either tossed from the vehicle or panicked and ran away. Alvarez and his friends canvassed the area looking for her."It's a very high chance that she's injured and definitely scared and afraid. I'm hoping that somebody saw her and brought her in and is holding her," Alvarez said.The shepherd and border collie mix was not wearing a collar, but she is microchipped. Her littermate, Griz, remained at the accident scene.The two dogs are inseparable. Their owner said he is optimistic they'll be reunited soon.Anyone who has seen her or has information is urged to call (530) 386-1910.