animal news

Parrots forced to separate at British zoo for excessive swearing

A wildlife park outside London known for its singing parrot has a problem on its hands.

Well, five other parrots at the wildlife park have had to be separated... because they curse and were encouraging each other to do so.

The parrots, Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie, were donated from separate owners to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park within the same week, so the birds were quarantined together.

They must not have gotten along because soon they were swearing and cussing at each other. And then also at visitors - who started cussing back.

The zoo removed the parrots from public view so children wouldn't hear the profanity.

They were put in different colonies, but the park's chief executive said there's no guarantee they won't spread their bad habit. Zoo staff members are hoping their language will get more "family friendly" now that they're separated.

VIDEO: British zoo parrot stuns with cover of Beyoncé's 'If I Were a Boy'
EMBED More News Videos

"If I were a boooyyyyy..." This parrot's performance is definitely going to have this Beyoncé hit stuck in your head today.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbuzzworthybirdsanimal newsanimalsu.s. & worldparrotlondon
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL NEWS
CA tightens rules on rat poisons that kill mountain lions, other wildlife
'Hero' rat has sniffed out 39 landmines in the past 7 years
Dog rescued after stranded 120 feet above Mississippi River
Mountain lion found dead on 101 Freeway in Calabasas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 men found dead in Norwalk backyard
2 brothers killed in Westlake Village crash ID'd; suspect out on bond
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
SoCal heat wave prompts Flex Alert
Dozens of earthquakes hit in swarm near Salton Sea area
Newsom vetoes CA bill requiring ethnic studies
Prop. 17 restores right to vote after completion of prison term
Show More
Steelers-Titans postponed later in season after more COVID-19 cases
Proud Boys: What to know about group Trump told to 'stand by'
American, United Airlines furlough thousands
Officer who fired shots at Breonna Taylor is crowdfunding to retire
LA's Armenian community demonstrates outside Azerbaijan Consulate
More TOP STORIES News