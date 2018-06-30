PETS & ANIMALS

Dog of Latin music star Pepe Aguilar dies at LAX after Volaris flight

A dog owned by Pepe Aguilar died at LAX on Friday, the Mexican-American singer confirmed in a tweet.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A dog owned by Pepe Aguilar died at LAX on Friday, the Latin music star confirmed in a tweet.

According to Aguilar's son, the dog named Cucho got loose when airport workers were removing it from a Volaris airplane that had flown in from Mexico.


Volaris confirmed that the dog escaped from a baggage transport area.

Aguilar later tweeted that Cucho was located, but that he was "unfortunately no longer alive."


In another tweet, the 49-year-old native of Texas said that he was "very upset" by the way Volaris and LAX handled the situation.

Volaris apologized on Twitter, saying that the airline "regrets" the death and "deeply feels this loss."



Aguilar has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide, earning four Grammy Awards, five Latin Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
