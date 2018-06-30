Twitter, i need your help. This morning my dog got lose when they were bringing him down from the plane at LAX. They can’t find him. My family is devastated. Can you plz RT his photo, his name is CUCHO, super friendly, probably very stressed. Thanks you guys. pic.twitter.com/vUWQAPJnQT — Leonardo Aguilar (@LAguilarOficial) June 29, 2018

Muchas gracias por todas sus buenas vibras y oraciones para encontrar a mi perrito. Lo encontraron, pero desgraciadamente ya sin vida.

Un día muy triste para nosotros. Cucho era parte de nuestra familia. — Pepe Aguilar (@PepeAguilar) June 29, 2018

Muy molestos por la forma en que #Volaris y #LAX manejan este tipo de situaciones. Es VERDADERAMENTE INCREÍBLE que con tantas disque “medidas de seguridad” puedan pasar estas cosas.

TOTALMENTE INJUSTO !! — Pepe Aguilar (@PepeAguilar) June 29, 2018

Volaris regrets reporting pet death after it escaped from baggage transport area in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/aaKyNGCn68 — Volaris (@flyvolaris) June 29, 2018

A dog owned by Pepe Aguilar died at LAX on Friday, the Latin music star confirmed in a tweet.According to Aguilar's son, the dog named Cucho got loose when airport workers were removing it from a Volaris airplane that had flown in from Mexico.Volaris confirmed that the dog escaped from a baggage transport area.Aguilar later tweeted that Cucho was located, but that he was "unfortunately no longer alive."In another tweet, the 49-year-old native of Texas said that he was "very upset" by the way Volaris and LAX handled the situation.Volaris apologized on Twitter, saying that the airline "regrets" the death and "deeply feels this loss."Aguilar has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide, earning four Grammy Awards, five Latin Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.