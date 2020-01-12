Pets & Animals

Pet bunny hops over rooftops to hang out with feline bestie

LONDON -- One odd couple in metropolitan London is going viral for their very unique bond.

A giant English pet rabbit was recorded joining his feline friend on Sunday, Jan. 5 for some quality time in the town of Loughton.

The cat's owner Jessie Sayce recorded the video after spotting the rabbit outside her window. Sayce said the bunny would hop over to visit her cat Leo when he was just a kitten.

"We thought it was really adorable, but didn't think it would last, as Leo was getting bigger and thought he'd scare the rabbit," she said. "This started 6 months ago, and they're still super friendly!"

The friendship has gotten to the point where the rabbit has sneaked into her home using the cat flap to search for Leo when he wasn't outside.

"We have woke up several times and found the rabbit in the house," she said. Sayce wasn't sure how the rabbit was getting over the fence until she finally caught it on video.

"He was jumping on a chair to the shed in their garden, and doing a jump to our shed to play with Leo," said Sayce.

They aren't always playing though. Sayce said sometimes they just sit together to watch the world go by.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsrabbitcatsanimalpetscute animalslondon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrong-way crash leaves innocent driver dead, DUI suspect critical
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Palms
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
15-year-old boy killed in Pico Rivera hit-and-run
Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday
Baldwin Park shooting leaves one man dead, second injured
Beverly Hills police arrest armed robbery suspect after shots fired at Rite Aid
Show More
Stolen-vehicle suspect arrested after leading police on chase through East LA
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Body found wrapped in plastic, cardboard ID'd as Anaheim woman
Homeless man arrested after trying to grab girl from family in Venice
Community mourns 176 people killed on board passenger jet shot down by Iran
More TOP STORIES News