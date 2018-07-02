PETS & ANIMALS

Pet detectives aid in search for missing chow chow mix in IE; expect busy week for 4th of July

EMBED </>More Videos

A pet detective agency is aiding in the search for a missing San Bernardino chow chow named Nala, and they expect the Fourth of July weekend to be busy since it's a hard day for dogs. (KABC)

By
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
The handler of a 2-year old bloodhound tries to give her animal the scent of a lost pet by rubbing her nose into one of the missing animal's blankets.

"There you go," shouts Landa Coldiron at her bloodhound, Pepper. "Good checking!"

Pepper then walks away from the San Bernardino home where a chow chow mix disappeared from last week. The dog's name is Nala. Her owner, Evelyn Medrano, is heartbroken.

That's why she's hired pet detectives Landa Coldiron and Annalisa Berns to help find Nala.

"We just want to work hard to get her back," Medrano said, fighting back tears. "She's really important to us, to me, and we're doing the best we can."

Pepper led detectives to an apartment complex across the street. But after following the trail around one of the buildings, Pepper abruptly lost the scent.

"(Nala) was most likely picked up by someone," said Berns, who owns Pet Search and Rescue. "That's the safest place for Nala to be is with someone, and since she wasn't wearing ID tags, we're reaching out to the community to ask that they please call us (if they find her)."

Berns said it's an important point to make, especially with the Fourth of July holiday just two days away.

"It might be everybody's favorite picnic day, but it's the dog's least favorite day because they get scared of the fireworks," Berns said. "They run like crazy, because they don't know if (they're) being attacked, or someone's shooting a gun at them. They don't know what's happening, so they just run."

The pet detectives canvassed the area for a few hours, even going door-to-door at the apartment complex. Berns said hiring a pet detective doubles a pet owner's chances of finding their pet, or at least getting closure.

"I've been searching for lost pets for 13 years now," said Berns, who said she started her business in San Diego when her own pet went missing. "There really wasn't much help out there, and that's why I started doing this."

As for Medrano, she maintained hope that Nala would be found. She said they developed possible leads when two neighbors told detectives they think they've spotted Nala around the apartment complex at nighttime.

"Everything we can do, we're doing," Medrano said. "Hopefully, with everybody's efforts, we can get her back."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsjuly fourthfireworkslost petdogsanimal newsanimal rescuesearchSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
SoCal animal shelters have too many cats and kittens available for adoption
Dog celebrates coming of age with quinceanera
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News