PETS & ANIMALS

Pet shop and dog day care French Paws debuts in University Park

Photo: Nani P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new pet lifestyle store and doggy day care has debuted in Los Angeles. Called French Paws, the fresh arrival is located at 845 W. Washington Blvd., Suite A, in University Park.

Founded in Paris, this establishment was "launched with a mission to offer better pet products and rescue stray animals one at a time," the company explains on its site.

The store provides a full range of organic, cruelty-free and eco-friendly pet products, while also offering amenities like doggy day care, adoption events and a self-serve pet washing station complete with custom-built showers, organic shampoo, towels and more. (Visit the website here for additional information on products and services provided.)

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Emma B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 6, said, "My girl Brooklyn hung out for a little while here and she loved the clean wide open space! Plenty of toys and bedding/pillows for her to climb all over. The staff is amazing, attentive and definitely has love for all dogs."

"Kodiak loved playing here!" shared Yelper Kat G. "He enjoyed the adorable stuffed dog toys and soft dog beds. The space is very charming and loft-like with high ceilings and an open feel."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. French Paws is open from 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsHoodlinebusinesspet care
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
SoCal animal shelters have too many cats and kittens available for adoption
Dog celebrates coming of age with quinceanera
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News