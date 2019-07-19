Pets & Animals

Photo of dog riding on back of truck goes viral, sparks outrage in Massachusetts

WELTHAM, Massachusetts -- An investigation is underway in Massachusetts after a photo showing a dog on a moving flatbed tow truck went viral.

Witness Michael Gerry was shocked and outraged when he saw the dog on the flatbed, WBZ-TV reports.

He took a picture, tried to get the driver's attention, and called police.

He also tried to follow the flatbed but eventually lost it.

So, he decided to post the photo to Facebook.

Gerry spoke to local media about the incident.

"My blood pressure went through the roof! Looked like a stuffed animal and I got up a little closer and really got a good look at it," Gerry said.

Outraged animal lovers posted complaints to the Facebook page of the company that owns the truck.

The company in turn posted a statement saying they fired the driver over the incident.

Police say their understanding is that the dog is fine and is back with its owner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettsdogspetsanimalu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 1 killed in crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys
Man killed in hit-and-run in West L.A.
Driver, dog injured after rollover crash in Santa Clarita
Woman gunned down in Hollywood driveway; suspect sought
Panorama City teacher arrested on child pornography charge
Family of woman killed in Silver Lake Trader Joe's shootout reflects 1 year later
Katy Perry takes the stand in lawsuit over 'Dark Horse'
Show More
Sheriff's deputies seize 14.9 tons of pot, 37 firearms in Perris
Joe Biden makes campaign stop in South L.A.
LAPD release surveillance video after 7-year-old boy shot in Watts
Is this how to make middle airplane seats comfortable?
'Buddy bench' helps elementary students in San Marino make friends
More TOP STORIES News