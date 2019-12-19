community journalist

Piglets in Long Beach are looking for a forever home

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- It's not something you see everyday at Long Beach Animal Care Services: two piglets.

The shelter named the 4-month-old male and female Vietnamese potbelly pigs Otis and Lotus.

"A good Samaritan found them hoofin' it around the city," said Behavior and Re-homing Coordinator, Jill Prout.

Otis and Lotus, estimated to weigh between 20 and 30 pounds, were found in North Long Beach a few weeks ago.

"We held them in hopes that an owner would come claim them and no one came," said Prout. "We made them available for adoption; however, we didn't have any interest."

That's when a shelter volunteer and writer at the Long Beach Post published an article about the piglet pair. Prout's email inbox exploded overnight.

"Hundreds of people from all over the country were interested in adopting these little pigs," Prout said.

Prout said Long Beach Animal Care Services is at capacity, and the city shelter is not alone.

"This is not our first time having pigs in the shelter, and we normally don't have a hard time placing pigs," she said. "But for some reason, all of the rescues are full this year."

Livestock, including pigs, are prohibited by the City of Long Beach from residing in a home within 100-feet of a neighboring residence.

"These animals don't thrive in these kinds of communities. They need more space to live their lives out," said Prout.

No one has officially adopted Lotus and Otis just yet, but Prout has a long list of interested adopters to work with.

Long Beach Animal Care Services is actively searching for fosters and adopters, and it is always accepting donations. Now through the New Year, all adoptions at the shelter cost $20.

Long Beach Animal Care Services is located at 7700 E Spring Street.
