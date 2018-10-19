HALLOWEEN

Pigs, pug have pumpkin-themed party to welcome autumn

EMBED </>More Videos

What do you get when you combine pigs, a pug and pumpkins in one room? The most adorable autumn party you've ever seen! (prissy_pig/Instagram via Storyful)

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. --
What do you get when you combine pigs, a pug and pumpkins in one room? The most adorable autumn party you've ever seen!

Instagram-famous pigs Prissy and Pop recently teamed up with some of their piggy friends as well as their pug sister Pigtail for a delightful pumpkin-themed gathering to welcome fall.

The animals, who live in Georgia, donned pumpkin costumes and gathered around the kitchen table with their "Pumpkin spice everything" mugs (though because pigs and pugs don't have much of a taste for flavored lattes, the mugs were actually empty).

MORE: Unlikely animal friends: Dog & monkey tumble around and more
EMBED More News Videos

An orphaned monkey using a puppy as his jungle gym. A pit bull and a pig cuddling up for a nap. Check out these and more adorable interspecies friendships.

Related Topics:
pets-animalscute animalsfallu.s. & worldfun stuffdogshalloweenpumpkinpumpkin spiceGeorgia
HALLOWEEN
Kid wins Halloween with epic crochet 'Slimer' costume
Ghouls take to the streets for Long Beach Zombie Fest
Halloween events in Southern California
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
Halloween in Los Angeles
More halloween
PETS & ANIMALS
'Gold-diggin' dog pretends to be stray to get McDonald's food
Flyers warn WeHo pet owners about alleged dog poisonings
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
VIDEO: Rats infest NYC housing complex
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Package addressed to Maxine Waters in LA contained explosive device
Police chase allegedly armed suspect through North Hollywood
At least 5 injured in crash on 101 Fwy in Woodland Hills
Mattis expected to send hundreds of troops to US-Mexico border
LA city attorney reject's Tom Arnold's criminal complaint against Mark Burnett
Suspicious packages to DeNiro and Biden intercepted
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on freeway in Diamond Bar
Suspect caught inside Sherman Oaks Galleria parking garage
Show More
Suspicious package addressed to Maxine Waters in LA investigated
Japanese company pays employees to get full night's sleep
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 3 preview
Bodies of 2 women duct-taped together wash ashore in Manhattan
Mom outraged after child with disabilities handcuffed
More News