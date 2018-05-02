PETS & ANIMALS

Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup

EMBED </>More Videos

When a Texarkana police officer responded to a "vicious dog" call, all he found was a lovable pooch. (Texarkana Police)

When responding to a vicious dog call in Texarkana, Texas, Officer Travis Frost learned you can't always judge a dog by its breed.

On Sunday morning, Frost found an American Bully dog that some may find intimidating sitting on the front porch of a house. He said he left the door of his patrol car open so he could quickly jump back in if the dog attacked him.

He whistled at the dog to come and was surprised to see the pup trot towards him while wagging his tail.

"After Travis [petted] the dog for a minute, he went right up to the patrol unit, jumped in the front seat, and just made himself at home," Texarkana Police said on Facebook.

Scott took a few pictures while waiting for an animal control officer to arrive. The dog, named Gold, was able to be reunited with its owner after it was found that he had a microchip.

"While you should always be careful around any dog that you don't know, you shouldn't automatically assume that all pit bulls [or American Bullies] are bad dogs," the department said on Facebook. "They might be really loving like this guy was this morning."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfeel gooddogdogspolicepit bull
PETS & ANIMALS
OC firefighters, police save dog, cat with special CPR masks
National Dog Day 2018: #ABC7Eyewitness photos
Bear walks into hotel that inspired 'The Shining'
National Pet Day 2016: #ABC7Eyewitness photos
'Aggressive' toe-biting insects found in Santa Monica Mountains
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News