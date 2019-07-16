Pets & Animals

Police warn flushing drugs could create 'meth-gators'

LORETTO, Tennessee -- Police are asking people to stop flushing drugs down the drain for fear of what they're calling "meth-gators."

The Loretto Police Department posted on Facebook saying that sewer pipes go to treatment ponds where you'll also find ducks, geese and alligators.

They say the Tennessee River down in North Alabama, "had enough methed up animals the past few weeks."

They ask the public to call the police if they need to dispose of drugs, so they can do so safely.

On Saturday, a man was arrested for trying to flush drugs down the drain at his home.

Officials say it's becoming a bigger problem for their city and warn if the drugs make it far enough downstream, they will end up being consumed by gators.

The post said they, "shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do."

