PAWSITIVELY PURR-FECT: Pop-up kitty adoption lounge opens in downtown LA

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This pop-up kitten lounge is litt-eraly one of the best ways to help with the kitten crisis. Tiny Beans opened up this summer in downtown Los Angeles to help save and get 300 kittens adopted.

CatCafe Lounge is behind this adoption project, which aims to raise awareness of the 10,000 kittens that routinely flood L.A. during the busy summer birth season.

"Super cute crisis, but it's a real a serious matter where a lot of them do get euthanized," said Kristi Labrenz, founder and executive director.

The pop up will be open through the end of August at 551 S. Spring St. For info on reservations Click here.
