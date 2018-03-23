PETS & ANIMALS

Puppy Palooza adoption event for National Puppy Day

Prepare for cuteness overload on National Puppy Day!

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
ABC7 has 28 puppies up for adoption as part of our 5th annual Puppy Palooza event in honor of National Puppy Day on Friday.

The puppies are available for adoption at noon at the South Los Angeles Shelter located at 1850 West 60th Street. You can reach the shelter at (213) 485-0214. You'll want to have the pooch's ID number handy, which can be found on the dog's photo in the gallery above.



The adoption cost starts at $102, which does not include the registration fee.

The dogs' vaccines are up to date, and each puppy will be microchipped and spayed or neutered.
