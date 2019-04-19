Rabid bat found in Anaheim, Orange County health officials say

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County health officials are warning the public that a rabid bat was found in Anaheim on Friday.The bat, which tested positive for rabies, was found outside a commercial building at 1021 N. Tustin Avenue at about 5:30 p.m.Anyone who may have touched it is being asked to call the county Health Care Agency Epidemiology team at (714) 834-8180 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or (714) 834-7792 after hours to determine the risk for rabies."The rabies virus is found in an animal's saliva and is transmitted to people by a bite from a rabid animal. Although very rare, contamination of the eyes, mouth or an open wound by the saliva of a rabid animal can also transmit rabies," health officials said in a press release.