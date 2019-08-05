Horse dies at Los Alamitos Race Course after fracturing shoulder during a race

CYPRESS, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4-year-old racehorse has died at the Los Alamitos Race Course.
Track officials confirm the horse died last month from a shoulder fracture during a race.
The track had trouble filling race cards this past season and had to cancel races three times in the first few days of its most recent thoroughbred meet. This comes after 30 horses died this past season at Santa Anita Park.
The recent string of horse deaths at Santa Anita Park has moved the city of Los Angeles to consider banning horse racing.
