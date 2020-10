5-year-old finds rare lemur that went missing from San Francisco Zoo

AND THE STORY GETS BETTER... YES I’M TWEET SCREAMING WITH CAPITAL LETTERS!



THIS LITTLE BOY - 5 YEAR OLD JAMES TRINH OF SAN FRANCISCO - FOUND MAKI THE LEMUR OUTSIDE HIS DAYCARE TONIGHT!!! 🥳🥳🥳



Doesn’t get cuter than this folks! pic.twitter.com/u77HrG4KyC — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) October 16, 2020

We found Maki, the stolen lemur from @sfzoo!! Around 5pm, we got a report he was in the playground area of the Hope Lutheran Church. We contained him until staff from the zoo took him back home. Here is Officer Haas with Maki.



We are grateful Maki is home safely! pic.twitter.com/U5rB2RnIxC — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) October 16, 2020

DALY CITY, Calif. -- A rare, and very old lemur that police believe was stolen from San Francisco Zoo has been recovered and is safe.The 21-year-old ring tailed lemur named Maki, was first reported missing Tuesday night. The Trinh family tells ABC7 News they were picking up their child from Hope Lutheran Church in Daly City 5 p.m. Thursday.That's when their 5-year-old son spotted the lemur.They took a picture and got in contact with San Francisco Police Department.Officers arrived and contained him until staff from the zoo took him back home.Maki's disappearance is being investigated as a break-in at the San Francisco Zoo.