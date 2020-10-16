Pets & Animals

5-year-old finds rare lemur that went missing from San Francisco Zoo

Maki, the missing ring-tailed lemur from the San Francisco Zoo, was found by Daly City police officers on Oct. 15, 2020.

DALY CITY, Calif. -- A rare, and very old lemur that police believe was stolen from San Francisco Zoo has been recovered and is safe.

The 21-year-old ring tailed lemur named Maki, was first reported missing Tuesday night.

The Trinh family tells ABC7 News they were picking up their child from Hope Lutheran Church in Daly City 5 p.m. Thursday.

That's when their 5-year-old son spotted the lemur.



They took a picture and got in contact with San Francisco Police Department.

Officers arrived and contained him until staff from the zoo took him back home.

Maki's disappearance is being investigated as a break-in at the San Francisco Zoo.

