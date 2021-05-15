Pets & Animals

Rare bright white Risso's dolphin spotted off Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An incredibly rare white Risso's dolphin was spotted off the coast of Laguna Beach Friday.

Crewmembers aboard a Newport Coastal Adventure boat saw a pod of 40 Risso's dolphins swimming about three miles off the coast.

The white dolphin was easily spotted in the group because of its color.

It's unknown if the dolphin is albino or has leucism, according to Jessica Roame, education manager for Davey's Locker & Newport Landing Whale Watching.

Risso's dolphins are born dark gray and lighten up as they age because of scratches they get from the teeth of other Risso's dolphins, a common social behavior, and because of scarring from the beaks and tentacles of squids, according to Roame.

