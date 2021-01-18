Pets & Animals

Rare wolverine spotted at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (KABC) -- A rare wolverine was caught on camera when it was spotted briefly in Yellowstone National Park.

There are only seven known wolverines in and around the park, and they keep a very low profile. In fact, they are almost never seen.

This is the first time one has been captured on video since remote cameras were installed in 2014.

Wolverines are not as big as you might think. They're top weight is only 30 pounds, about the same size as a Cocker Spaniel.
