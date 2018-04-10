PETS & ANIMALS

Rescued Malamute puppies now safe in Simi Valley

Twenty-two Alaskan Malamutes are now safe in a Simi Valley rescue after a puppy mill bust in Chico. (KABC)

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Twenty-two dogs taken from a Northern California puppy mill are now safe in Simi Valley. The Alaskan Malamute puppies were part of a puppy mill bust of more than 100 dogs near Chico.

The dogs have found a new temporary home in Simi Valley at the Alaskan Malamute Rescue. The volunteer group has rescued hundreds of dogs in the last 30 years.

Founder Tina Dunn said this group was in very bad shape. Most of the dogs were sick and frightened after the terrible conditions they lived in. Dunn said the dogs will be well-socialized and ready to play in a few weeks.

The rescue is still looking for volunteers to help with the dogs. They have also started a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs, hoping to raise $25,000.
