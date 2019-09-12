Rescued baby sea otter gets second chance at life at SeaWorld San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A baby sea otter is getting a second chance at life at SeaWorld San Diego.The cute pup named Cinder had a rough start. She was found all alone and stranded in Homer, Alaska.But now, she's getting some much needed "R and R."The 5-week-old will spend some time in the Sea World nursery, getting around-the-clock care and feedings every three hours.Eventually, she'll be introduced to the other female sea otters at SeaWorld and she may even go on display for the public.