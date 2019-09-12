SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A baby sea otter is getting a second chance at life at SeaWorld San Diego.
The cute pup named Cinder had a rough start. She was found all alone and stranded in Homer, Alaska.
But now, she's getting some much needed "R and R."
The 5-week-old will spend some time in the Sea World nursery, getting around-the-clock care and feedings every three hours.
Eventually, she'll be introduced to the other female sea otters at SeaWorld and she may even go on display for the public.
Rescued baby sea otter gets second chance at life at SeaWorld San Diego
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More