Pets & Animals

Rescuers help 5 distressed whales stranded on Florida beach

TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG-SARASOTA, Fla. -- Crews are working to rescue five whales stranded on the shore of Redington Beach, Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife and Clearwater Marine Aquarium are trying to help the whales who are stuck feet from the edge of the water, reported WFTS.

Dozens have gathered on the beach to watch.

Tents have been placed over them to keep the whales cool while officials work.

Rescuers received the call for help early Monday morning.

It's not clear what kind of whales they are or how long they've been stranded.
