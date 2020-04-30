Coronavirus

Researchers studying if dogs can sniff out coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA -- University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine has launched a pilot training program to research if dogs would be able to sniff out the coronavirus.

Penn Vet is using scent detecting dogs for their pilot training program to discriminate between samples from COVID-19 positive and COVID-19 negative patients.

Researchers hope the dogs could help asymptomatic patients, or hospital or business environments where testing is most challenging.

"Scent detection dogs can accurately detect low concentrations of volatile organic compounds, otherwise known as VOCs, associated with various diseases such as ovarian cancer, bacterial infections, and nasal tumors. These VOCs are present in human blood, saliva, urine or breath," said Cynthia Otto, DVM, PhD, professor of Working Dog Sciences and Sports Medicine and director of Penn Vet's Working Dog Center. "The potential impact of these dogs and their capacity to detect COVID-19 could be substantial. This study will harness the dog's extraordinary ability to support the nation's COVID-19 surveillance systems, with the goal of reducing community spread."

Preliminary screening of live humans by trained dogs could begin as early as July, Penn Vets says.

Eight dogs will undergo a process called "odor imprinting" for three weeks. The dogs will be exposed to positive COVID-19 saliva and urine samples inside the lab.

"Once the dogs learn the odor, the investigators will document that the dogs can discriminate between COVID-19 positive and COVID-19 negative samples in a laboratory setting, establishing the platform for testing to determine if the dogs can identify COVID-19 infected people," Penn Vet says.

The study is being funded in part by the new Penn Vet COVID-19 Research Innovation Fund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphiahealthdogscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Newsom to order all CA beaches closed after seeing OC crowds
7 high-risk sex offenders released from Orange County jails
COVID-19 infects more than half of inmates at Terminal Island prison
Why California's EDD is drowning in unemployment claims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to order all CA beaches closed after seeing OC crowds
USPS hiring hundreds in Los Angeles amid surging demand
Every Angeleno eligible for free COVID-19 test, Garcetti says
Officials extend face covering orders through June 19 in Riverside County
Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines
Virtual town hall to address COVID-19 impact on black communities
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Show More
7 high-risk sex offenders released from Orange County jails
COVID-19 tracking apps raise privacy concerns
MLB looking at schedule changes for reopening
California's consideration of July school start sparks backlash
Why California's EDD is drowning in unemployment claims
More TOP STORIES News