SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A wildlife care specialist at the San Diego Zoo was hospitalized after being bitten a venomous snake.Officials say the worker was caring for an African Bush Viper in a non-public area of the zoo on Monday when it happened.Bush viper venom is hemotoxic, which means it can destroy red blood cells and disrupt blood clotting and potentially cause organ or tissue damage.There is currently no antivenin for bush vipers, but there are some therapies that have been successful in treating the bites.