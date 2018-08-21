Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom

A Santa Ana woman was petrified when she woke up to find a python in her bathroom.Maria Chan woke up around 1 a.m. Saturday to go to the bathroom. That's when she saw it -- a 5-to 6-foot snake.She yelled for her husband Francisco to get up and take a look."I can't see the snake but I see something. I said 'I need my glasses, my glasses.' I put on my glasses. I see the thing, I say, 'Oh my god,' and I see the snake is there," Francisco Chan said.The Chans said they were petrified. They called 911 and waited nervously for someone to arrive.Fortunately, Officer Justin Collins was working the overnight shift."A guy that collects snakes, knows how to handles snakes, able to retrieve the ball python," is how Cpl. Anthony Bertagna described Collins.Police said Collins picked up the snake and got it out of the house while the Chans watched in shock."He touched the snake and he's not scared. I said, 'Oh my God, you're not scared?' He said 'No, these things are not poisonous,'" Francisco Chan recalled.Collins even took the snake home for temporary housing.The Chans now can't help but look around in the bathroom. Still, they can laugh about their late night visitor."He said this snake is from Africa. I said yes I think so, but this is USA, not Africa," Francisco Chan said.Collins is now working on finding a good rescue home for the python.