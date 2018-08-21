PETS & ANIMALS

Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa Ana police Officer Justin Collins helped remove a python from the home of Francisco and Maria Chan.

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Santa Ana woman was petrified when she woke up to find a python in her bathroom.

Maria Chan woke up around 1 a.m. Saturday to go to the bathroom. That's when she saw it -- a 5-to 6-foot snake.

She yelled for her husband Francisco to get up and take a look.

"I can't see the snake but I see something. I said 'I need my glasses, my glasses.' I put on my glasses. I see the thing, I say, 'Oh my god,' and I see the snake is there," Francisco Chan said.

The Chans said they were petrified. They called 911 and waited nervously for someone to arrive.

Fortunately, Officer Justin Collins was working the overnight shift.

"A guy that collects snakes, knows how to handles snakes, able to retrieve the ball python," is how Cpl. Anthony Bertagna described Collins.

Police said Collins picked up the snake and got it out of the house while the Chans watched in shock.

"He touched the snake and he's not scared. I said, 'Oh my God, you're not scared?' He said 'No, these things are not poisonous,'" Francisco Chan recalled.

Collins even took the snake home for temporary housing.

The Chans now can't help but look around in the bathroom. Still, they can laugh about their late night visitor.

"He said this snake is from Africa. I said yes I think so, but this is USA, not Africa," Francisco Chan said.

Collins is now working on finding a good rescue home for the python.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakebathroomSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Fat cat seeking the purrfect new home
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Glendale theft suspect sought after ramming patrol car
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush money case
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Plane carrying Post Malone makes safe emergency landing
Show More
Train derailment prompts evacuations in Devore
Golden State Killer case to be tried in Sacramento County
13-year-old boy hit by stray bullet in Inglewood
Armed bicyclist arrested after Westlake officer-involved shooting
Brief Korean reunions bring tears for separated families
More News