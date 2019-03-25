Santa Anita expects to reopen for horse racing pending state approval

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Anita Park expects to reopen for live racing on Friday, following the deaths of 22 horses over the past several months.
But first, the California Horse Racing Board must grant approval at its meeting on Thursday.
The Grade II $200,000 San Luis Rey Stakes will headline on Friday, with the first post time at 1 p.m.
Recently, the track and Thoroughbred Owners of California agreed to change the facility's medication policies.
That includes strict limitations on the use of pain and anti-inflammatory treatments.
Meanwhile, animal rights advocates who are calling for an end to horse racing plan to protest on Friday.
