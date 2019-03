EMBED >More News Videos Another horse died Tuesday at Santa Anita Park, bringing the death toll to 21 horses within the last two months, and prompting the track to suspend racing indefinitely.

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Anita Park has reopened its inner-exercise track in Arcadia on Friday.Park officials say the horses will only be allowed to gallop and jog there.Experts spent Thursday examining the racetrack , and park officials said they're "happy with it." Racing was suspended this week following a spike in horse deaths - 21 in just the past two months.Several stakes races had been set for this weekend but so far, there's no official word on when the main race track will reopen.