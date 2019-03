EMBED >More News Videos Santa Anita Park reopened its inner-exercise track in Arcadia on Friday and instituted new rules after 21 horses died over the last two months at the park.

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Santa Anita racetrack is reopening its main one-mile track for training Monday.The training will be restricted to jogging and galloping. No timed workouts will be allowed.The main track has been closed since last Tuesday following the deaths of 21 horses within two months.It's unclear what caused the fatal injuries and when racing will return.