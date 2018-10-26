PETS & ANIMALS

Santa Monica holds Howloween event featuring costume party, contest for your pets

EMBED </>More Videos

Is your furry friend ready for the Halloween festivities? Santa Monica's popular pet party and costume contest "Howl-o-ween" is back. (KABC)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Is your furry friend ready for the Halloween festivities? Santa Monica's popular pet party and costume contest Howloween is back.

At the Paws and Whiskers Pet Spa, dogs and cats showed off their cute costumes as photographers practiced taking their portraits.

The big event is Sunday at the Pacific Street Dog Park.

Pets and humans are invited to vie for the prizes and check out animal-friendly vendors.

After Sunday's competition, don't forget to stop by the Abbot Kitty Lounge at the pet spa if you want to take home some very special portraits of your furry family members.
EMBED More News Videos



It's only $40 for a half-hour photo shoot and all the pictures.

You can always stop by in person or visit the Abbot Kitty Lounge website to book an appointment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalcatsdogscostumescute animalsphotographyhalloweenLos Angeles CountySanta Monica
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off Calif. coast
Dodgers rally cat named Milo Kitty is team's No. 1 feline fan
'Gold-diggin' dog pretends to be stray to get McDonald's food
Flyers warn WeHo pet owners about alleged dog poisonings
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
108-year-old Dodger fan looking to score World Series home-game tickets
Suspect arrested for allegedly sending mail bombs
Texas man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
Suspicious package addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris found
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
Hundreds cast their vote early in Riverside County
Silver Lake fatal hit-run suspect arrested after car found in IE
World Series ticket prices drop for Los Angeles games
Show More
Dry lake bed in Mojave Desert at center of water debate
Video shows person of interest in shooting death of IE model
Girl Scouts of Orange County hacked
Woman found stabbed to death, man found fatally shot in Lynwood
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled by NBC
More News