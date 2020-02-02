Good Samaritan, CHP officers rescue seal pup from lanes of 710 Freeway in Long Beach

A good Samaritan and two California Highway Patrol officers are being credited with saving the life of a seal pup from the middle of the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A good Samaritan and two California Highway Patrol officers are being credited with saving the life of a seal pup from the middle of the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.The officers responded to a call of an animal in the lanes of the freeway at Willow Street on Friday. When they arrived, they spotted the seal pup trying to cross the road, according to the CHP South Los Angeles division.A passing driver had stopped and called 911. Using a snare and a blanket, the pup was rescued."We were able to stop all traffic lanes and then we were able to notice that it was in fact a seal," said Officer Adam Phillipson. "Using a few officers, we were able to corral the seal onto a blanket and get him into a patrol car, which he seemed to enjoy."The pup was left with Long Beach Animal Control but details on his condition were not immediately available.