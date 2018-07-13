Search organized for missing Big Bear bald eagle "Stormy"

A bald eagle turned YouTube star is missing from Big Bear Lake and the locals are worried.It's been a week since Stormy was last spotted.Back in the spring, the 10-week-old eagle fell out of his nest but survived, a suspenseful moment for those watching on a YouTube stream thanks to a live camera that had been placed at the bird's dwelling.Big Bear Lake residents have organized a search party in an attempt to locate Stormy, who was recently observed to be suffering from tail feather loss.