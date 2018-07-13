PETS & ANIMALS

Search organized for missing Big Bear bald eagle "Stormy"

EMBED </>More Videos

Big Bear Lake is a popular resort known for skiing and water sports, but one of its biggest attractions right now is a bald eagle named Stormy. (Trish Marzell)

By ABC7.com staff
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) --
A bald eagle turned YouTube star is missing from Big Bear Lake and the locals are worried.

It's been a week since Stormy was last spotted.

RELATED: Meet Stormy, Big Bear's baby bald eagle taking social media by storm

Back in the spring, the 10-week-old eagle fell out of his nest but survived, a suspenseful moment for those watching on a YouTube stream thanks to a live camera that had been placed at the bird's dwelling.

Big Bear Lake residents have organized a search party in an attempt to locate Stormy, who was recently observed to be suffering from tail feather loss.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbirdsbald eaglebaby animalscute animalssocial mediasocietysearchBig BearSan Bernardino CountyBig Bear Lake
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Meet Stormy, Big Bear's bald eagle taking social media by storm
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
SoCal animal shelters have too many cats and kittens available for adoption
Dog celebrates coming of age with quinceanera
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News