Sherman Oaks group rescues dogs allegedly abused by owner in the desert

A dog named Bruna got a second chance at life after being rescued from the desert, where a man is suspected of breaking her legs. (KABC)

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A dog named Bruna got a second chance at life after being rescued from the desert, where a man is suspected of breaking her legs.

Bruna is now safe at Animal Hope and Wellness in Sherman Oaks, where the shelter believes the owner harmed her. She is one of about 70 dogs the organization said has been tortured by their owner in Wasco, just north of Bakersfield.

Staff said some of the dogs were shot with pellet guns and another was run over with a car, forcing veterinarians to amputate his back leg.

"I've been advised that animal control has issued a warrant. So next week, we're supposed to go in and take all the dogs with a trailer," said Marc Chaing, with the organization.

Over half the dogs have been rescued so far, and Animal Hope and Wellness is looking for foster families and other rescue groups to take the rest of the pups in since its reached capacity.

The animal rescue was notified about the animals' conditions by another rescue group called Bella Vita Rescue, who worked to take the dogs away from the owner.
