EMBED >More News Videos Aside from the sweltering heat wave expected this Labor Day weekend, rattlesnakes will be another thing to watch out for when going out.

QUEENSLAND, Australia (KABC) -- Here's probably the last thing you want to see when it's time for your child's nap: a python, already napping in the child's bed!This happened in Queensland, Australia, and that's about a six-foot snake.Even the snake-catcher the family called in was impressed. He could be heard exclaiming "Holy Dooley," which is more or less the Aussie equivalent of "Holy Guacamole!"