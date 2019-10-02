Pets & Animals

Octopus changing colors while sleeping may be indicator it's dreaming, scientists say

A video of an octopus changing colors while it sleeps is raising a lot of questions about the mysterious sea creatures.

The footage aired in the new PBS documentary titled "Octopus: Making Contact."

In it, a marine biologist suggests the animal's color may correspond with its dreams.

Octopuses often change their skin color to evade predators or to conceal themselves when hunting.

However, the biologist says a color change this rapid is something he's never seen before.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimaloceanssciencesleep
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vegas shooting survivors now teaching active shooter training
LA County votes to ban flavored tobacco, calls for statewide vaping ban
West Hollywood cannabis cafe opens with booming business
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
California boat company suspends tours after fatal fire
Avocado genetic code cracked
Disturbing doorbell cam video shows Arcadia woman being assaulted
Show More
Former Sun Valley coach sentenced to 71 years for sexual assault
Average price of gas in SoCal climbs over $4 a gallon
Tyler Perry honored with star on Walk of Fame
Woman apparently climbs into lion's exhibit, taunts animal at Bronx Zoo
Using term 'illegal alien' in NYC could result in $250K fine
More TOP STORIES News