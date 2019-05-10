Pets & Animals

Snake slithers into washing machine, smells 'like Downy' after going through cycle

EVANSTON, Ill. -- A 12-year-old boy and his beloved snake have been reunited after it escaped from its home and slithered into a washing machine a few houses down.

Sanela Kamencic told WMAQ-TV she was "totally creeped out" when she found Penelope--a neighbor's pet corn snake--in her washing machine.

Somehow, Penelope survived a spin in the wash cycle and came out smelling like Downy.

RELATED: Gutsy granny pulls snakes from barbecue grill

After her wild ride, Police Officer Pedro Carrasco and Animal Control Warden Jason Pound, who were called to the house to help, took the snake to Chicago Exotics Animal Hospital for a checkup. Pound said the snake "smelled like Downy" after surviving the wash cycle.

Hospital staff confirmed to ABC11 that the snake was alright and was returned to her owner.

"It was cranky, smelled like detergent, but is perfectly fine."

The hospital posted about the incident to its Facebook page saying, "We always love a happy ending. Snake and young man were reunited."




RELATED: VIDEO: Snake bites man in face at friend's door


EMBED More News Videos

Doorbell video captured a snake jumping out and biting a man in the face as he approached his friend's front door in Oklahoma.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsillinoisbuzzworthyanimalsnake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News