SoCal animal shelters have too many cats and kittens available for adoption

Local animal shelters are facing a crisis over cats.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Summer temperatures lead to increased breeding, which means more kittens and puppies dropped off at shelters.

One recent example: Several cartons full of 15 kittens were dropped off at an animal center in Carson.

The city of Los Angeles says its shelters have 597 cats and kittens looking for homes.

This weekend, city shelters are offering a big discount: Half off all adoptions of dogs and cats at city shelters.

And for those who aren't sure if they want to adopt, the city has a fostering program in which a family can take in a kitten for just a few weeks until they are old enough to be spayed or neutered and put up for permanent adoption.

More information about adopting a dog or cat in the city of Los Angeles is available here.
