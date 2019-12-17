Pets & Animals

SoCal man recalls moment bear jumps onto his car

By Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. -- A Southern California man shares his story after a bear jumped onto the trunk of his car near Sequoia National Park.

Karo Orudzhyan was with his pet the moment it happened. Orudzhyan said he wasn't too scared by the bear, but it's an experience he won't forget.

Taylor Hawkins also sent KFSN a video of just that happening on Thursday afternoon.

Hawkins was on her way to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park when she had stopped in a long line of vehicles.

That's when a bear sauntered over to the car right in front of hers, took a look at the trunk, and then clambered up on top of it.

Seconds later, it got spooked, jumped down and ran off.

But it didn't go far.

The unusually fearless - or unusually hungry - bear stopped on the grass just near the edge of the road and looked back at the car for a few seconds.

Hawkins recorded the whole encounter on her phone. She says no one was hurt in the incident.
