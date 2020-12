MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Beachgoers were treated to a delightful sight of wildlife at Manhattan Beach Tuesday morning - a pair of foxes lounging on the sand.The pair were spotted by ABC7 anchor Coleen Sullivan and her son as they walked along the beach in the morning.She says the two foxes seemed to enjoy themselves and were undisturbed by the humans who had gathered to watch and take photos.They hung out and played on the sand for a while, only scampering off when a tractor came by to groom the sand.