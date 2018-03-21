PETS & ANIMALS

Grunion run: South Bay beaches to start shimmering with tiny fish

SOUTH BAY (KABC) --
It's that time of year again when the beaches of the South Bay start to shimmer with grunion.


Grunion are fish found only in SoCal and have a unique mating ritual.

The grunions ride a wave to the sandy beaches. Once on the beach, the female grunion digs into the sand and lays her eggs, then the male wraps around her and fertilizes the eggs.

The best places to see the grunion in the South Bay are: Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and Long Beach. The expected runs the next six weeks are March 31 and April 1, 2, 3, 16, 18, 19, 29 and 30.

Grunion run times vary, but most take place after 10 p.m. when the moon is bright and the tide is high.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfishanimalbeachesnatureLos Angeles CountyManhattan BeachHermosa BeachLong Beach
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
SoCal animal shelters have too many cats and kittens available for adoption
Dog celebrates coming of age with quinceanera
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News