'Find Your Big Boo': spcaLA centers offering $25 adoptions for big-breed dogs

The adoption special is available for qualified adopters at all Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals L.A. pet adoption centers and Long Beach Animal Care Services.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Folks looking to take in a lovable pooch just in time for the holidays are in luck.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles announced $25 adoption fees for big breed dogs through the end of October.

The Big Boo adoption special applies to larger breed dogs including shepherd, Akita, husky and pit bull mixes currently at all spcaLA adoption centers and Long Beach Animal Care Services.

To view adoptable animals or for more on adoption requirements, Click here.
