spcaLA centers offering major discount to adopt big-breed dogs

(spcaLA.com)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals hopes more people can make room for bigger dogs and bring home "big love."

Through the entire month of February, the SPCA is offering over $100 off the adoption fee -- plus a free training session -- to people who adopt a larger breed from Los Angeles-area shelters.

The "Big Love" adoption special of $50 is for qualified adopters only and runs through Feb. 28.

To view all adoptable dogs, and for more information on the promotion, click here.
