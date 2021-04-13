Pets & Animals

Stable caring for horses injured in Ontario explosion dealing with mounting medical costs

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Stable caring for horses injured in Ontario explosion in need of help

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A stable is asking for help caring for two horses that were hurt in a massive fireworks explosion in Ontario as medical costs keep adding up.

The two horses, Lightning and Vavoom, suffered horrible burns in the March explosion that killed two people and rattled nerves in a blast radius encompassing upwards of 80 homes.

Greta Hitzeman with Silver Springs Stables rushed to the scene to help the animals caught in the crosshairs of the blast.

"It was a war zone when we got there," she said. "It was a war zone."

Video captured by AIR7 HD showed firefighters trying to corral one of the horses right after the explosion.

EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters came to the rescue of two horses that were trapped in an enclosure surrounded by flaming debris after a house full fireworks exploded in Ontario.



"The horses were running like they were scared to death," Hitzeman added. "You can imagine what they'd been through."

She opened her heart and wallet, incurring the mounting medical bills that come with caring for the two wounded horses.

One of them ended up with severe burns to its side after being pinned against a burning wall, barely escaping with its life.

"It's nasty, it's I'm sure painful. We're treating it the best we can," she added.

Hitzeman says the veterinarian informed her that the horse will most likely need skin grafts because the scaring covers such a large area.

Cinnamon McDonald, a first responder, did not hesitate to help anyone in need, including the animals, on the day of the explosion.

Now, she's trying to help Hitzeman deal with the cost of caring for the horses.

"Vavoom needs an extensive surgery on her jaw and Lightning, obviously, has some serious issues going on with her skin," McDonald said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the cost of medical care and more for the horses.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsontariosan bernardino countyexplosionanimals in perilanimal rescuerescuehorsesanimalsfirefightersfireworks
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kristin Smart case: Paul Flores arrested for murder
FDA, CDC call for 'pause' on J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Palmdale hiker texted friend his phone was dying before becoming lost
Officer who shot Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center police chief resign
Officer who shot Jacob Blake has returned to duty, chief says
City of LA to pause distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
'Breakthrough' COVID cases: When the virus beats the vaccine
Show More
What the J&J vaccine suspension means for you
City of LA now offering COVID shots to people 16 and over
San Diego Zoo employee bitten by venomous snake
Youngest students return to some LAUSD campuses
Biden to announce withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by 9/11
More TOP STORIES News